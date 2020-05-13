Running: Still waiting to make Olympic debut, Neely Spence Gracey is learning patience as new mother and pro athlete during pandemic | Cross Country

“[The shutdown] is a severe hit to several, several pro professional athletes where most of the cash we make originates from auto racing,” Spence Gracey stated. “Contracts with sponsors are definitely on the line and while we haven’t seen the impact to the full extent at this time, I foresee the next few months becoming increasingly more stressful and difficult for athletes to financially manage.”

Now, with the Olympic clock reversed a year, the stress to return rapidly is gone. She’s even more comfy accumulating her health and fitness at a slower rate.

If she gets approved for the video games and they are kept in July, 2021, as intended, Athens will certainly be almost 3 years of ages. It might confirm to be among the very first memories he has of his mother completing on a huge phase.

She stated the opportunity thrills her. After all, her daddy is longtime Shippensburg University track and area and cross country train Steve Spence, the previous Olympic marathoner that was running the 94 th Boston Marathon when she was birthed.

“I grew up traveling with my dad to his running events, and I wish I would have realized at the time how special it was,” she stated. “I am grateful to remember some of the races, like watching him in the 1996 Olympic Trials. We take a lot of pictures to talk about in the future.”