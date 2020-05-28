Running car stolen with 1-year-old boy in back seat in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — Philadelphia police are investigating after a car was stolen with a one-year-old boy in the back seat Thursday.

Police stated the kid’s mom had simply put her son in the kid seat round 12:30 a.m. when the incident occurred.

She stated she forgot one thing and ran back inside the home with the car working and inside a minute her car was gone with her child inside, based on police.

The mother noticed the car being pushed south down Cobbs Creek Parkway close to Cobbs Creek Park and Mt. Moriah Cemetery and referred to as police.

Officers stated the car was pushed about three blocks and left in a back driveway with the ignition nonetheless working and the kid sleeping in the back.

“We believe that since the vehicle’s engine was running, someone saw an opportunity to steal the car, didn’t realize that there was a one-year-old child in the back seat,” stated Chief Inspector Scott Small of the Philadelphia Police Department.

It took police roughly 40 minutes to trace down the car as a result of they stated the back driveway was in a secluded space.

“We’re lucky that one-year-old child is OK and reunited with the mother, so it’s actually a happy ending,” Small stated. “The lesson learned here is don’t leave your engine running especially if you have your child in the back seat.”

Police stated the kid was checked by medics and is OK.

Investigators with the particular victims’ unit are working the case as a kidnapping because the little one was taken and are trying to find attainable surveillance video, based on police.