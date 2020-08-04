Runner-up finishes not discouraging Tony Finau: ‘That’s the luck of the draw’

No PGA Tour gamer has more top-10 s without a win over the previous 4 seasons than Tony Finau, and it’s not especially close. Since he won the opposite-field Puerto Rico Open in 2016, Finau has actually published 30 leading-10 s however been locked out each time. The next most? Tommy Fleetwood, with 16.

Finau comprehends this stat can be seen 2 methods: That he’s as constant as anybody on Tour … or that he’s revealed a failure to close.

“I look at myself as a closer and as a finisher,” Finau stated Tuesday at the PGA Championship, “and I think I’ll be able to prove that.”

Finau’s closing capability has actually come under concern after he stalled out in back-to-back weeks last month. At the Memorial he shared the 36- hole lead prior to fading on the weekend, then he got the solo lead in the last round of the 3M Open prior to making just 2 birdies the rest of the method and getting lapped by Michael Thompson.

In his profession Finau has 6 runner-up finishes– consisting of a set of playoff losses, to Xander Schauffele at the 2018 WGC-HSBC Champions and Webb Simpson this year at the PhoenixOpen Finau stated he and coach Boyd Summerhays have “done our homework” and concluded that “I’ve really got an excellent record onSunday It appears to be one …