Runner spotted trying to stop spread of wildfire

By
Jackson Delong
-
Trevor Murphy was training for a 100-mile ultramarathon in Arizona’s McDowell Mountain Regional Park when he spotted flames from a lightning-sparkedwildfire Murphy utilized his feet to develop a firebreak to stop the blaze from dispersing. He left from the experience with a damaged phone, melted shoes and singed hair. CNN affiliate KPHO has more.

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 21

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR