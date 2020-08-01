RUNMUS Gaming Headset Xbox One Headset PS4 Headset with 7.1 Surround Sound Noise Cancelling Mic & LED Light, Compatible with Xbox One (Adapter Not Included) PS4 PC Laptop



Price: $42.99 - $26.94

(as of Aug 01,2020 00:54:34 UTC – Details)



EXTRAORDINARY SOUND EFFECT

Custom-tuned 50mm dual neodymium drivers for balanced in-game audio and crystal-clear audio quality. Enjoy the immersive gaming experience with RUNMUS xbox one headset.

NOISE CANCELLING MICROPHONE

Omnidirectional retractable microphone of this ps4 headset for crystal clear communication and noise-canceling experience and ensure a clear voice collection and delivery.

LONG-TIME WEARING COMFY

Integrated plastic frame for extended durability and cool shield appearance.

Soft memory ear cushions and extendable silver headband for maximum comfort.

MULTIPLATFORM CAMPATIBILITY

Runmus K11 gaming headset supports PS4, PS4 Pro/Slim, Xbox One(Microsoft adapter needed), Xbox One S/X, PC, Nintendo Switch, Laptop, Computer, Tablet, iPad, Mobile Phone.

SPECIFICATION

Speaker size: 50mm

Impedance: 20 ohms plus or minus 15%

Sensitivity: 119 plus or minus 3dB

Frequency range: 20Hz~20KHz

Microphone: 6.0×2.7mm

Microphone sensitivity: -38 plus or minus 3dB

Microphone Impedance: 2.2k ohms

Directionality: omnidirectional

LED working voltage: DC5V plus or minus 5%

Headset jack: USB and 3.5mm

[7. 1 surround Sound, hear what you can’t see] this gaming headset adopts decent sound quality Plus low-frequency effects (LFE) for shocking gaming sound experience in all ends. The Built-in powerful 50mm Dual neodymium drivers of this PS4 headset can position you in the center of an immersive 360-degree sound field and let you hear every subtle sound like footsteps, Wind and gunshot.

[Noise cancelling microphone, omnidirectional sensitivity] intend to reduce distracting background noise and ensure clear voice delivery, This gaming headset employs the soft omnidirectional microphone which can be easily fixed to any position You want for the clearest voice pickup. Integrated volume wheel and mute switch let the quick Audio adjustments of this Xbox One headset be more convenient.

[Multi-platform Compatible Gaming Headphones, Plug & Play] Totally driver-free, the RUNMUS K11 ps4 headset is compatible with PC, PS4, Xbox one controller, Nintendo switch, Mac, Laptop, Tablet, iPad and mobile phone. You need an extra Microsoft Adapter(Not Included) when connect this xbox one headset with an old version Xbox One controller.

[Ergonomically design & fascinating appearance] upgraded slim and lightweight design on this gaming headset for long-time wearing comfy; adjustable silver headband makes the professional PS4 headset fit for different head sizes. Super cool LED lights on both sides and Mic create a wonderful game atmosphere and boost your victory.

[100% high quality & excellent customer support] every RUNMUS Gaming headset is under strict quality inspection before shipped out. From the purchase day of your RUNMUS Gaming headphones, We offer 24-hour customer support and professional troubleshooting to our customers. Your benefits and needs will always in priority.