RUNMUS Gaming Headset for PS4, Xbox One, PC Headset w/Surround Sound, Noise Canceling Over Ear Headphones with Mic & LED Light, Compatible with PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS3, Mac, Laptop



Price: $38.85

(as of Jul 21,2020 00:22:30 UTC – Details)



RUNMUS gaming headset – The Preferred gaming headset for professional and home gamers alike Immersive 360-degree sound field RUNMUS gaming headset equipped premium 50mm dynamic audio driver that offer player 360-degree full range sound field It hugely augment immersive aural experience makes player become a hero like in the real battle field You can hear your enemies before they see you and make out their position by the sound direction Plug N Play – Multiple Platform Compatibility RUNMUS gaming headset is compatible with PS4 PS vita PSP Xbox One (Adapter Needed) Nintendo Switch (audio) Nintendo New 3DS LL/3DS (audio) Nintendo 3DS LL/3DS (audio) Windows PC Mac OS PC iOS device and Android device Just plug and play! You can enjoy immersive surround sound in gaming right away Clear Cast Microphone & Background Noise Cancellation RUNMUS gaming headset provides high clarity sound communication for player and filter most background noise at the same time Every voice command would not be missed with this sensitive microphone You can also rise up the mic when you don’t need it Fascinating LED Light When you turn on the microphone LED light will on Simultaneously Green LED light on both sides of RUNMUS gaming headset make it looks cooler and boost the gaming experience Specifications Headphones Drivers 50mm Frequency Range 20Hz-20KHz Impedance 32Ω 15% Sensitivity 105 3dB Input Power 20mW Cable Length 7 22Ft / 2 2m Approx Weight 12Oz LED working voltage DC5V 5% Microphone Microphone sensitivity -38 3dB Output Impedance ≤2 2 KΩ Pick-up Pattern omnidirectional Headset Jack USB 3 5mm 4Pin

True surround sound effect for immersive gaming experience RUNMUS gaming headset adopt superior 50mm Audio drivers combined with advanced audio techniques It delivers quality simulated surround sound to enhance the immersive gaming experience With the high responsive Audio drivers you can be better to make out the direction from which the sound is coming like the gun fire enemy footsteps and scenario indicators Let you gain the competitive edge you need to take gaming to the next level

Ergonomic design & lightweight material for all-day comfort Using self-adjusting padding headband & all-cover ear cups with soft memory foam RUNMUS gaming headset presents the ultra-comfortable wearing experience The soft ear cups with bionic protein cushion Coat covers your ears gently Thanks to its lightweight flexible plastic material RUNMUS gaming headset is only 12 oz You won’t feel any discomfort from headband and ear cups even after a long gaming sessions

Multi-platform compatibility for plug and play RUNMUS gaming headset works on PS4 PS3 (adapter needed) PS Vita PSP Xbox one Nintendo switch (Audio) Nintendo new 3DS LL/3DS (Audio) Nintendo 3DS LL/3DS (Audio) Windows PC Mac OS PC iOS Device and Android device Xbox one headset adapter Might be needed With RUNMUS gaming headset gamer can always enjoy a immersive gaming experience no matter in which platform Plug and play

Noise canceling microphone for crystal-clear communication RUNMUS gaming headset has a sensitive adjustable microphone using noise canceling techniques It filters most environmental noise around you and provide real-in-time talking without any delay Advanced mic tech Inside gaming headphones prevent static sound from happening You can chat to your fellow players with crystal clarity sound and enjoy a smooth team-work play

100% quality & 12-month- Every RUNMUS gaming headset will go trough a strict quality test process before sending out We promised to bring the best quality gaming headset to our customer From the day of purchase of RUNMUS gaming headset We offer 12 months to our customer Every customer’s right is fully during the period