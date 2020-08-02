RUNDOING Smart Watch for Android Phones, 1.3 Inch Color Screen Fitness Tracker Activity Tracker, Heart Rate Monitor Fitness Watch,Compatible with iOS and Android



Product Description

Key Features:

Fitness Watch with 1.3 Inch Color Screen

IP67 Waterproof Fitness Tracker :IP67 waterproof ,you can wear it when raining

Pedometer Watch:Display steps, calorie, distance, pace and time duration

Heart Rate Monitor Watch:24 Hours continuous heart rate monitoring

Sleep Monitor Watch:Automatically monitor and analyze sleep quality

7 Modes Activity Tracker Watch:Support 7 sports modes

Smart Watch with Alerts:Receive alerts from call,sms, email,calendar,Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp,LinkedIn, Instagram etc..

Stylish Watch for Men Women:Support 3 clock faces to choose from

Super Large Battery: Lasts no less than 3 days. In standby mode that is even 8 days.

Additional Features:

✔ Stop Watch ✔ Timer ✔ Wrist Sensor Switch ✔ vibration alarm clocks ✔ Sedentary Remind ✔ Long Battery Life ✔

Specifications:

Screen: 1.3″ TFT color screen

Control Method:Full Touch Screen

Charge Time:2 hours

Working Time: 3-5day

Wrist Strap Size:6.29 inch to 8.66 inch,can fit for adult and kids’ wrist

App Name: DaFit. ( You can download it from Apple Store or Google Play).

APP Requires: iOS 9.0 & Android 5.1 above (Smartphone only, not for PC, iPad or Tablet).

Package Include:

1 x Smart Watch;

1 x Charging Cable;

1 x User’s Manual

Fitness Tracker Watch for Women Men Kids

Automatically and accurately track your all day steps,calories,distance and duration time. Supporting up to 7 sports modes tracking to help you know yourself more and move more

Heart Rate Monitor Watch

Accurately track your heart rate all day and you can check the map in the DaFit app to help you know heart rate status and make adjustment to your lifestyle and workout

Sleep Tracker Watch

Automatically detect and track your sleep all day and provide you with deep sleep,light sleep and wake up time(only record the sleep lasting more than 3 hours).You can also set up to 3 vibration alarm clocks to wake you up or remind you of other important things

Stylish Sport Watch for Men Women Kids

There are 3 clock faces for you to choose from.Different styles match your different moods.

Call Message Alerts and Message Reading

With the bluetooth connection you keep your smartphone and smartwatch connected to each other. ,you can receive alerts from call,messages,calendar,email and social app,and read the messages directly on the watch(can’t reply messages and answer calls).It will be very practical when it is not convenient to take your phone out or you don’t want to miss anything important

Stopwatch & Countdown Timer

This watch supports stopwatch and countdown timer functions to help you better optimize your workout and training

⌚【7 sports mode】Basketball, Badminton, Football, Running, Rope skipping and Riding.

⌚【Multi-function】 Heart rate and sleep monitor, blood pressure function, pedometer, calories, distance, message and call reminder, alarm clock, sedentary reminder IP67 waterproof

⌚【Friendly Full Touch】Operating the screen is easy by touching the lower part of the screen and you can navigate between the functions(Pedometer,heart rate monitor,Weather,Sleep monitor,Music control,Sports modes,Blood pressure etc). If you keep the screen pressed longer you can switch a function on or off.

⌚【Compatibility and Battery life】Support to bluetooth 4.0, iOS 9.0 & Android 5.1 above (Smartphone only, not for PC, iPad or Tablet). One single charge gives you up to 8 days of battery life. Charger applicable voltage/current：5V 1A

⌚【What you Get】 AN Lightweight smart watch which can enjoy the freedom of being able to do sports, Electronics industry leading 24h*7d customer service for all RUNDOING products to achieve long-lasting enjoyment of your purchase.