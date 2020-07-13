Runaway car speeds down a hill and misses picnickers by inches

This is the minute a runaway vehicles rolls down a hill and misses picnickers by inches in Russia after the chauffeur goes out without placing on the handbrake.

In the video the chauffeur is seen standing next to the car with one foot in the footwell, obviously after getting stuck on a grassy brink.

But when the car is provided a press it rolls in reverse, knocking the chauffeur to the ground and rolling over their legs.

It then shoots forwards, collecting speed as it charges down the hill towards a row of parked vehicles and pleased picnickers.

Screams are heard as the car misses a household by inches and knocks into a parked car.

The stunning mishap was shot in Davlekan, nearly 400 miles south-west of Yekaterinburg and near the border with Kazakhstan, on July 11.

This is the minute a runaway car rolls down a hill towards a group of picnickers in Davlekan,Russia Screams are heard as it approaches the households

The empty car knocked into a parked car beside a household of 5. Video caught the dad and one kid being tossed to the flooring

The 53- 2nd video reveals the chauffeur appearing to speak to another individual prior to losing control of the car.

As it quietly stumbles down the hill whistles are heard, informing day-trippers to its method.

The car zooms past a household taking pleasure in a picnic next to their car, and 2 individuals retreating from their car, in the past striking a parked car beside a family-of-five.

The dad and a kid are both revealed being up to the ground. It is comprehended that nobody was hurt in the mishap.

The mishap took place after the chauffeur left the car while leaving one foot in the footwell. It appears that they believed the car had actually got stuck on a grassy brink

But when it was provided a press the car stumbled in reverse and then careered forwards

A witness stated: ‘This male forgot to use the handbrake when he left his car while manoeuvring it near the top of the hillside.

‘(This triggered) it to roll down the hill without a chauffeur and crash into parking area at the bottom.’