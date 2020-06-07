Run Wild storms to Pretty Polly win at Newmarket | Racing News

Run Wild galloped her rivals ragged to win the Betfair EBF Pretty Polly Fillies’ Stakes at Newmarket.

John Gosden’s cost was probably the most skilled runner within the 10-furlong Listed warmth, however there was loads of pre-race buzz about her stablemate Tiempo Vuela, the mount of Frankie Dettori.

Oisin Murphy was keen to set the tempo on the 11-2 winner, opting to race in direction of the center of the monitor and permitting the daughter of Amaron to stride on via the early phases.

She constructed up a helpful benefit and it was obvious with a few furlongs to run that Run Wild had the whole lot else off the bridle.

Murphy merely shook the reins at her within the ultimate furlong and whereas she drained barely within the ultimate few yards, Run Wild nonetheless had three and three-quarter lengths in hand at the road.

Queen Daenerys took second with Trefoil in third, whereas 4-1 favorite Tiempo Vuela was nicely out of the locations.

Paddy Power minimize Run Wild into 8-1 for the Investec Oaks, however Gosden shortly dominated out a visit to Epsom.

He stated: “She loves to use her stride and she or he was drawn within the center, so I stated to Oisin ‘keep there and do your personal factor’.

“She just isn’t the type of filly you need to take again and fiddle about with. She simply loves to use her stride which she did to good impact. I might say that’s it journey clever and I would not go any additional than a mile and 1 / 4.

“She has got plenty of experience and put it to good use. We will stay at a mile and a quarter and we will not charge off to an Oaks or anything.”

Conversely, Roger Varian just isn’t ruling out a run within the July 4 Classic for the runner-up.

He stated: “They went a superb tempo and I like the best way she stayed on at the tip. The Ribblesdale is barely eight or 9 days away.

“She seems to be like she is crying out for additional, so I would not rule out the Oaks however I want to converse to the proprietor first.

“I just think it is a very good start to the season and we will keep all the options open to her.”