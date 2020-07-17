‘Run Mom!’ Sunbathing mother narrowly escapes being crushed when tree crashes down onto her lounger

A mother narrowly avoided near certain death when she dodged a tree that fell onto her sun lounger while her children played in a swimming pool.

Footage taken on a home security camera in Alpharetta, Georgia, showed a tree crash onto a deck chair she was sitting in seconds before.

The woman’s quick feet and her son’s shout of ‘run mom’ helped her avoid being crushed.

In the video, two children play in the swimming pool while their mother relaxes in a lounger reading.

Suddenly, there is a loud noise as the tree cracks and one of her sons shouts ‘run mom’.

She jumps off her deck chair and sprints towards the camera as the tree collapses directly onto the lounger.

One of the sons asks if she is ok and she exclaims ‘Oh my God. Holy c**p. I almost died’.

The mother then goes inside as her sons get out of the pool and stand staring at the tree.

After the near-death experience on Thursday, July 9, she said her son’s shout to alert her may have saved her life.

She said: ‘I was sitting at the pool relaxing and reading a book while watching my two sons swim, when I heard a tree cracking and then my son yelled “Run mom!“ so I bolted out of my chair right before a huge tree fell right on the chair I was sitting on.

‘Our home security camera captured the whole thing.’

The video was shared on social media and attracted comments from watchers saying how lucky the mother was not to have been crushed.

One wrote: ‘How could the son know about the tree? He is amazing! Saved the mom’s life! I really hope they tell him that and how important he is to the family!

‘God bless you little man!! This was a true miracle that no one got hurt! You all hug each other and tell your family how much you love them.’

Another said: ‘It does not get any closer than that! She even started moving at the very first sound. Wow, I would have been killed.’