‘Run for Breonna’ offers outlet for peaceful protests, ways to take action

A group of recreational runners met Saturday morning as they continue to call for more steps to be taken against the Louisville Metro Police Department officers involved in the March police raid that killed Breonna Taylor.“Run for Breonna” events take place in several U.S. cities every Saturday morning.Runners in Louisville met at the corner of 11th and Main Streets Saturday morning. The start and finish lines were outside the mural remembering Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd.Organizers said they planned the 5K route with intentionality.It included the Breonna Taylor memorial at Jefferson Square, a known meeting place for protesters calling for her justice. Some of the participants wore shirts that displayed messages honoring Breonna Taylor.Everyone wore running bibs that were bigger than the average size. Co-organizer Stephanie Johnson said the size, message and QR code to resources were included purposefully.“It’s to keep awareness around police brutality systemic racism,” said Johnson. “It’s to keep awareness around these things to make positive change.”Leonard Burk joined the more than three-mile run for the second week, as he, too, peacefully protests against racial and social inequalities.“Don’t get me wrong, we don’t want to have to do this,” Burk told WLKY News….
