Rumour of Tengku Amir Shah’s departure from FA Selangor amidst privatisation push refuted

33-time Malaysia Cup champs Selangor’s privatisation procedure is anticipated to be finished by the September 30 due date, stated its secretary-general Johan Kamal Hamidon.

Malaysia Super League and Premier League groups presently have up until the last day of September this year to carry out the privatisation/ separation procedure which has actually been made obligatory by the Malaysian FA (FAM), and the Red Giants, formally a football association (FA) like many Malaysian expert sides, are one of the groups that remain in the middle of finishing their privatisation.

“We are practically done, we’re simply getting the files signed. The plans have actually been settled, however we have time since the last date is on September 30. There’s no factor to hurry it and we’re taking our time concentrating on other things also. At the minute we remain in the middle of establishing our (the club’s) board of directors and making consultations.

“It’s going to be established as an SPV (unique function automobile) in between the [Selangor] state federal government, MBI (Menteri Besar Incorporated, a state business), PKNS (State Development Corporation of Selangor, a state advancement corporation) and Tengku Amir Shah …