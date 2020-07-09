Rumored Couple Chris Evans & Lily James Spotted Being ADORABLE On Park Date!

Chris Evans and Lily James are heating up!

As we reported, both movie stars were spotted maneuvering to a hotel after cutting loose at a private members’ club together on Saturday — also it looks like the night time went well, because the two were spotted together on Wednesday in a London park!

As noticed in pics published by DailyMail.com, the Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again actress and Captain America: The Winter Soldier star looked very comfortable together as they enjoyed their day trip.

The lovebirds were both wearing face coverings — Lily with a light blue scarf and Chris with a New England Patriots mask — as they strolled, chatted, lounged on the grass, and ate ice cream together.

Man, we’re able to watch Chris lick ice cream all day…

Overall, it looked like the right date, so we guess this couple is on. Of course, only time will tell if that is just a pandemic fling or the real deal. Either way, they look good together!

Ch-ch-check out the pics on your own here!