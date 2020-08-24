Rumor: Pixel 5 is slower than the Pixel 4, has same camera as the Pixel 2

Hot on the heels of the initially trustworthy (*5 *), we now have a live image and 2 reports on the specifications for Google’s next flagship.

First, we have a report from Android Central, which states the Pixel 5 will have a 6-inch, 90Hz OLED screen, a Snapdragon 765G, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The website could not pin down the battery size however states it will be “considerably larger” than the Pixel 4.

The 2nd report is a bit sketchier considering that it originates from a random Redditor, however the post is supported by some engaging proof: the very first live image of the Pixel 5 and its more affordable buddy, the Pixel 4a 5G. The Redditor has considering that erased their post, however XDA Developers has the finest backup of all the details. Besides lining up with Android Central’s previous spec reports, Anonymous Redditor claims the phone has a 4000mAh battery. That would count as “considerably larger” than the Pixel 4’s 2800mAh battery, however that’s just on par with other midrange gadgets like the OnePlus Nord.

The 2nd camera is obviously a wide-angle lens this time, rather of the telephoto lens that was geared up on the Pixel 4. Anonymous Redditor likewise reports the back of the phone is plastic, much like the Pixel 4a.

We likewise get specifications on the primary camera, which the Redditor claims is a 12MP Sony IMX363. This would not be at all unexpected, however it would be frustrating considering that this would mark the 4th year in a row Google has opted for the same camera …