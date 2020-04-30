Rumer Willis Shares Throwback Photo With Dad Bruce Willis On The Set Of ‘Die Hard’

The 31-year-old actress was in the picture when she was young, with her father Bruce,65 who was wearing his “Die Hard” bloody costume, squatting and looking at the eyes of his little girl.

Bruce’s name in “Die Hard” was John McClane. So, Willis wrote this caption on her photo on Instagram, “Going through old photos and found this gem today. John McClane Forever.”

Wills and Bruce are isolated together with Demi Moore, Bruce’s ex-wife, and Rumer’s mother. Also Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26 are quarantining with them.

They kept themselves busy during the quarantine as they even did a “family book club.”

Moore, 57, shared a photo of her family — which shows two boyfriends of the girls and another friend setting all together on the sofa while reading “How to Rule the World from Your Couch” by Laura Day.

“Family book club…” wrote the actress in the caption of the picture. “⁣How to Rule the World from Your Couch — quarantine edition.”