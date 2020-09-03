Rumer Willis looks like Kim Kardashian’s twin in underwear photos

She sported a middle part with her long dark hair and had on glam makeup comparable to Kardashian’s typical design.

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum transported the truth star for the 1 year anniversary project for SKIMS.

La La Anthony and Addison Rae are amongst a few of the popular stars utilized in the ad.

“Happy Birthday @skims !!!” Willis composed in her very first post.

She included: “Thank you to the team and the oh so lovely @kimkardashian for including me. You are a gem my dear.”

One fan talked about her contempt about Willis supporting Kardashian.

“Youre [sic] a Rocket but kim is awfull [sic]….in every Part not a good rolemodel,” the user composed.

Willis protected the reality star and reacted, “@kimkardashian is a lovely person and I would ask that you don’t speak unkindly about her.”