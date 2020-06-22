Ruling My Step faction ‘plotting constitutional coup’ – 168.am – Panorama

Lawmaker from the ruling My Step faction of the Armenian National Assembly will reportedly carry out a “constitutional coup” on Monday, committing crimes under Article 300 (usurpation of power) and Article 300.1 (overthrow of the constitutional order) of the Criminal Code of Armenia.

“Thus, the MPs, in blatant violation of the Constitution and without the consent of the Constitutional Court, are going to adopt the draft constitutional amendments in two readings tomorrow, terminating the powers of the judges of the Constitutional Court,” 168.am on Sunday night, citing its sources.

The Venice Commission had earlier expressed strong criticism over the bill, the media outlet said.

Moreover, in line with the report, the My Step faction has now reached a preliminary agreement with President Armen Sarkissian. According to the plan, the president won’t dispute the constitutionality of the measure, but he can not sign the bill into law either. Afterwards, the corresponding draft amendments will be signed by Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan, the source said.