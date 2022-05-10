Immunity is the “shield” of the organism, protecting it from external and internal influences. When bacteria and viruses penetrate the body, immune cells begin to actively respond to them. An antibody is formed. From the first weeks of pregnancy, the baby’s immune system is formed, which finalizes at the age of 7 to 8 years.

It is possible to “train” and develop the child’s immunity. An absolutely sterile environment has a negative effect on the child’s immune system and health. If a child gets sick very often, accompanied by complications, it is a signal that the immune system needs support. In case of frequent illness of children, the parents treat themselves with the help of antibiotics. It can be remembered that they not only neutralize pathogenic bacteria, but also consume beneficial bacteria in the intestinal microflora (foods rich in probiotics will help regulate the intestinal microflora).

Regulated daily, healthy sleep of the child is very important in strengthening the immunity. Especially in the summer, late in the morning, the baby’s sleep patterns are disturbed, which is stressful for the baby’s body (stress is one of the main factors that suppress the immune system). The energy expended during the day can be used for the quality of the child’s sleep. Adequate physical activity of the child is very important.

It is also possible to choose the right clothes and underwear. Brightly colored clothes contain a lot of synthetic dyes that negatively affect the health of the child. It is right to choose clothes with natural fabric, light shade.

In kindergarten and school, children are not safe from negative emotions. Parents’ constant attention and care can help the child to overcome negative emotions.

Fresh air and warmth (vitamin D) are indispensable in strengthening the immune system.

The best “partner” of the immune system is the right diet. Refined sugar and carbonated drinks should be excluded. Favorite sweets should be replaced with fruits, dried fruits, palms.

Foods containing vitamins, minerals and minerals should predominate in the diet of children.

Thus:

Vitamin D prevents the occurrence of rickets, promotes the formation of teeth and skeletal system. Sources of vitamin D are fish liver fat, fish oil, egg yolk.

B vitamins are important for the health of the nervous system, help to overcome drowsiness and fatigue. B vitamins are found in fish, eggs, green leafy vegetables, peas and beans.

Vitamin A improves the skin, it can be good for eyesight and teeth. Vitamin A is contained in egg yolk, carrot, tomato, rosehip, red pepper.

Vitamin C is especially effective in fighting colds. Maximum amount of Vitamin C is in rosehip, currant, orange, lemon, red pepper.

“QUALITY OF LIFE” partner – “DERZHAVA-S” company.