Rules ‘apply to all’ says deputy medical officer for England in answer to Cummings question – video | World news

Rules 'apply to all' says deputy medical officer for England in answer to Cummings question

Asked whether or not individuals in authority ought to obey the principles imposed in the UK throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Prof Jonathan Van-Tam, the deputy chief medical officer for England, mentioned: ‘In my opinion the rules are clear and they have always been clear. In my opinion they are for the benefit of all. And in my opinion they apply to all.’

Van-Tam emphasised the federal government would have to make adjustments slowly and folks would have to stick to bodily distancing guidelines to include the unfold of the virus

