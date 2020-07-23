Rugged Racers Kid’s Electric 3-Wheel Kick Scooter, Battery Powered Motor with Dual Brake System for Ages 6+



KID-FRIENDLY DESIGN: This e scooter features a 24” to 29.9” adjustable handlebar and a low 11.8” x 24.4” wide foot deck, easy to hop on and fits both feet for a well-balanced ride and comfortable steering; Has a maximum weight capacity of 110 pounds and best for children who are 35.4” in height or taller. The perfect wide deck scooter for kids aged 6 years and up

SAFETY FEATURES: We fitted our kids motor scooters with a dual-break system -an electronic anti-lock braking system and mechanical rear brake so it stops gradually without skidding. Set with a maximum speed of 6.2MPH and has 2 extra-wide PU casted front wheels for greater stability and traction.

HIGH GRADE DURABILITY: Rugged Racers produce motorized scooters for kids that can withstand children’s use and abuse; with parts made of ABS plastic, resistant to physical impacts, corrosion and heavy use; 100% PU rear wheel for maximum shock absorption; and 3 grippy, puncture-proof dirt scooter wheels for a smooth silent ride and hassle-free maintenance.

RELIABLE BATTERY: Kids don’t have to wait that long to play with our kick scooter! This powerful electric scooter runs on a high capacity 2.0Ah Lithium battery. With a quick charging time of 3-4 hours, they can enjoy a 5-7km cruise. Excellent birthday gift for beginners!