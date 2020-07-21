Rugged Phone Unlocked OUKITEL(2020) Android 10 Cell Phones 8000mAh Battery Triple Camera 4 LED Flashlights 4GB+32GB IP68 Waterproof Shockproof 5.5 Inch HD+ Global 4G Dual SIM Face ID Fingerprint



Price: $149.99

(as of Jul 21,2020 04:15:56 UTC – Details)





【Rugged Phone with Big Battery】Works time longer than other brands, Go up to three days on a single charge thanks to a 8000 mAh battery, also you can use it charge your other devices by using an OTG cable and will be not worried about the battery power anymore

【Military Protection Mobile Phone】OUKITEL WP5 is a waterproof unlocked smartphone has passed the IP68&IP69 standards, works well under up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes. Corning Gorilla Glass and FPC+TPU+GF material through precision manufacturing process, making our phones super Drop & Shock resistance, resistant to 99% of Dust, works normally in the temperature range of -67°F to 158°F (-55°C to 70°C)

【4GB RAM +32GB ROM Android Phone】Come with pure Android 10.0 system and 4GB RAM + 32GB ROM memory (expanded up to 128 GB), MediaTek MT6761 Quad-core 2.0 GHz processor, 5.5” HD+ Display, Triple-lens Rear Camera, offering us incredibly remarkable operating experience

【Rugged Outdoor Smartphone】 Featured with 4 LED Flashes and many outdoor tools, such as Compass, Gradienter, Noise Test, Magnifier, Hang Painting, Plumb, extremely convenient for our travel, outdoor works and sport. Also please rest assured each WP5 phone has passed strict military testing

【4G Dual SIM Phone】 Support global 2G: GSM B2/B3/B5/B8, 3G: WCDMA B1/B2/B4/B5/B8, 4G FDD-LTE: 2/4/5/7/12/17/28a/28b. Compatibility with more than 90% Sim carriers, including AT&T, T-Mobile, Cricket, Metro PCS, and others. (Not Work with CDMA Networks like Verizon, Sprint and Boost Mobile) If you have any problems or questions, please feel free to contact us, we will try our best to help you