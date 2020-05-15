Rugby union’s Top 10: The best players for France over the years | Rugby Union News





Read beneath for our decide of France’s 10 best players…

The sixth instalment of our Rugby Union Top 10 collection, as we check out at 10 of France’s biggest performers.

Keep a watch out over the subsequent few weeks as we take a look at 10 of the best players from the 10 main rugby-playing nations in the world: England, New Zealand, Ireland, South Africa, Wales, Australia, Scotland, Argentina, France and Italy.

Next up it is France – in no explicit order..

Thierry Dusautoir (2006-2015)

The flanker was an exquisite performer for Les Bleus, and earned 80 caps for France throughout his worldwide profession.

He was captain for a file 56 Tests, main France to a landmark victory over the All Blacks on New Zealand soil in 2009 and to a Six Nations Grand Slam in 2010. He can also be certainly one of two France captains in historical past to have led his nation to victories over New Zealand, South Africa and Australia.

At membership degree, Dusautoir turned a French league champion with Biarritz in 2006, successful the league three extra occasions with Toulouse in 2008, 2011 and 2012, and led Toulouse to a European Cup title in 2010.

Perhaps the two standout days in Dusautoir’s profession got here in opposition to the All Blacks. In a 2007 Rugby World Cup quarter-final, the back-row scored a try to made an astonishing 38 tackles – nonetheless a Test file – as France knocked out the pre-tournament favourites 20-18 in a monumental shock. His sort out tally was two greater than the whole All Blacks staff mixed.

And in 2011, Dusautoir led France as skipper as they recovered from an embarrassing pool stage defeat to Tonga to go on and attain the World Cup last, going through the All Blacks on Kiwi soil. France would lose a controversial last 8-7, with Dusautoir scoring a try to claiming the man of the match award, regardless of defeat.

He was named World Player of the Year in that very same yr.

Serge Blanco (1980-1991)

France’s file attempt scorer of all-time with 38, fashionable full-back Blanco was certainly one of the greats to play the sport, no matter nation.

He featured 93 occasions for France throughout the course of his profession, clinching Five Nations Grand Slams in 1981 and 1987, whereas he captained France at the 1991 World Cup.

He additionally scored the match-winning attempt to dump out favourites Australia in the semi-finals of the first-ever World Cup in 1987.

A one-club man, he spent his complete profession with Biarritz between 1974 and 1992. A magic runner and counter-attacking participant, Blanco is commonly picked in World XV’s of all time.

Jean-Pierre Rives (1975-1984)

A back-row with a shock of blond hair, Rives is taken into account a cult hero in France for his battling performances and qualities over his 59 Test caps – 34 of which got here as captain.

He clinched Five Nations Grand Slams with France in 1977 and 1981, in addition to an extra championship title in 1983, whereas he additionally skippered the first ever France facet to defeat the All Blacks.

He turned a famend painter and artist upon retirement, together with his work exhibited round the globe.

Fabien Pelous (1995-2007)

A mountain of a second row, Pelous nonetheless holds the file as the most capped Frenchman of all time, having performed for Les Bleus in 118 Tests.

He was captain for 42 of these matches, a complete solely bettered by Dusautoir in historical past.

Uncompromising, bodily and tactically astute, Pelous’ profession was trophy-laden, as he skilled Six Nations Grand Slam successes in 1997, 1998, 2002 and 2004 – the latter as captain – in addition to an extra title in 2006.

Pelous was additionally the first France captain in historical past, and nonetheless certainly one of simply two alongside Dusautoir, to have led Les Bleus to victories over every of New Zealand, South Africa and Australia.

At membership degree, he spent 12 of his 18-year skilled profession with hometown membership Toulouse, successful two European Cup titles in 2003 and 2005, in addition to three French league titles in 1999, 2001 and 2008.

Philippe Sella (1982-1995)

Before Pelous, it was centre Sella who held the look file for France, having performed 111 occasions for his nation earlier than retirement – and that in a time when such a tally of caps was close to remarkable.

A splendidly artistic midfielder, who additionally had a eager urge for food for defence, Sella was certainly one of solely 5 players ever to have scored a attempt in every Test of a Five Nations championship.

He was described by former France coach Jacques Fouroux as having “the strength of a bull but the touch of a piano player”, and would play for France in three World Cups, ending as runners-up in 1987 and in third-place in 1995.

Sella was a part of three Five Nations title wins outright in his profession: 1987 as a Grand Slam, 1989 and 1993, whereas he picked up an extra three shared titles with France in 1983, 1986 and 1988.

At membership degree, Sella gained France league titles with Agen in 1982 and 1988, earlier than switching to Saracens in 1996, the place alongside Michael Lynagh he set the membership on their option to changing into profitable.

Serge Betsen (1997-2007)

Nicknamed la Faucheuse, translated as ‘the Grim Reaper’, back-row Betsen was certainly one of the hardest players to have performed the sport.

But for accidents as a consequence of his enormously bodily model of play, Betsen would have recorded greater than the 63 caps he gleaned from his decade on the Test scene.

The spotlight of Betsen’s profession maybe got here in 2002, when confronted in opposition to an excellent England facet who would go on to win the World Cup a yr later, he shut down Jonny Wilkinson to such an extent that the playmaker was substituted as France gained 20-15.

With that, Les Bleus would go on to win the Grand Slam that yr, as England head coach Clive Woodward later remarked: “He is the only player that I can say was the single-handed reason we lost a match.”

In 2006 he picked up a French league title with Biarritz, earlier than he noticed out the latter years of his profession in England with Wasps.

Philippe Saint-Andre (1990-1997)

The wing picked up 69 caps for France throughout the course of his seven-year Test profession, captaining the facet in 34 of these.

Saint-Andre featured for France as they defeated Australia on Aussie soil in 1990 – their first win over the Wallabies Down Under since 1972 – in addition to Les Bleus’ 1993 Five Nations title victory. He additionally led France to a third-placed end as captain at the 1995 World Cup.

As skipper, he additionally led France to a 2-Zero collection success over New Zealand in 1994 – an distinctive achievement which has him as certainly one of solely 5 males ever to have executed this.

During the second Test of that historic tour, with France trailing 20-16 late on, Saint-Andre started a counter-attack from inside his personal 22, slaloming by means of to start a transfer which resulted in a shocking attempt for Jean-Luc Sadourny.

After the sport, Saint-Andre referred to it as: “a counter-attack from the end of the world”, resulting in the rating being famously termed the “try from the end of the world”.

Yannick Jauzion (2001-2011)

The superb mixture of dimension, tempo and aptitude, France centre Jauzion was an aesthetic participant who very often proved a pleasure to look at over his 73 Test caps.

Having damaged into the France facet in 2001, he missed out on their 2002 Grand Slam success, however a transfer to Toulouse noticed him decide up the first of three European Cup triumphs in 2003, in addition to seal a spot to the 2003 World Cup.

Thereafter, he was part of France’s 2004 Grand Slam, 2007 championship title and 2010 Grand Slam. His two additional European Cup titles arrived in 2005 – the place he was man of the match in the last – and in 2010.

He retired having gained three French league titles to take a seat alongside his three Heineken Cup successes.

Raphael Ibanez (1995-2007)

Only two males have performed for France extra in historical past than hooker Ibanez – Pelous and Sella – together with his 98 caps a marvellous whole, and one the former skipper would have breezed previous had he not initially retired between 2003 and 2005.

Ibanez was captain for 42 of these 98 caps, main his nation into the 1999 World Cup as skipper, as they pulled off certainly one of the biggest comebacks and shocks of all-time to dump out the All Blacks in the semi-finals and attain the last, the place they misplaced to Australia.

Having been part of France’s run to the semi-finals of the 2003 World Cup, Ibanez retired earlier than being coaxed again into the Test fold by Bernard Laporte in November 2005. After which he would go on to steer France as captain of their victorious 2007 Six Nations marketing campaign and at the 2007 World Cup.

As nicely as that 2007 title, Ibanez additionally achieved Grand Slam title wins with France in 1998 and 2002, in addition to an extra championship title in 2006.

At membership degree he turned a European Cup winner with Wasps in 2007, as he scored one try to created one other courtesy of two creative lineout strikes down the short-side. He additionally picked up a Premiership winners medal the following yr in 2008.

Vincent Clerc (2002-2013)

In the historical past of France rugby, solely Blanco has scored extra Test tries than Clerc (32) for Les Bleus – with the latter simply two tries in need of the legendary full-back however having performed some 26 video games much less (67 caps).

The wing developed into certainly one of the deadliest finishers in world rugby by means of his profession, which noticed him decide up three Six Nations titles in 2004, 2006 and 2007, in addition to a trio of European Cup titles with Toulouse in 2003, 2005 and 2010.

He additionally picked up a French league title with Toulouse again in 2008.