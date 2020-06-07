Rugby Union can transform into a summer sport, says RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney

RFU chief Bill Sweeney has pointed to the success of rugby league to point out that union may work as a summer sport.

Sweeney is a member of the working group contemplating a radical overhaul of the sport’s world calendar, with alignment of the seasons in each hemispheres central to the conversations because the European nations think about enjoying by way of their hottest months of the 12 months.

“The Rugby League one is interesting because I had heard continually that when they switched they lost awareness and participation, but I spoke to them and they said it was the best thing they have ever done,” Sweeney stated.

“Their regret was that they did not do it sooner. It is one of the ones where you have to drill into the facts and have a balanced discussion about it, making a decision that is in the best interests of the game.”

Sweeney has indicated that every part was on the desk through the calendar talks, together with transferring the Six Nations from March to April and making a late change to the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa, scheduled for July and August subsequent 12 months.

Around 40,000 followers have expressed an curiosity in travelling on the tour with 19,000 paid up, however although Sweeney stated that needed to be a consideration, it didn’t make it immovable.

“It is a massive factor,” he stated. “In phrases of gross sales they’re essentially the most sturdy ever. That would undoubtedly be a issue, no query, however you can’t have a dialog on the worldwide calendar and never embrace the Lions.

“People have looked at the tour for next year and in 2025. It would be a massive logistical challenge with fans having committed to their holidays.”

Sweeney stated the opportunity of bringing in such sweeping modifications to the sport defined the RFU’s resolution to vote in favour of re-electing former England captain Sir Bill Beaumont as chair of World Rugby forward of his rival Agustin Pichot.

Sweeney stated the 2 males’s manifestos have been “virtually identical” on the important thing matters dealing with the sport, however stated: “The method it was pitched was that Bill Beaumont represented the institution and the normal, fastened method of doing issues and Gus Pichot represented the brisker, youthful extra revolutionary strategy.

“We felt going into this period of change, and there will be change, having a degree of stability would help change; sometimes you do not want too much change to manage change.”

