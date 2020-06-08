Rugby Stars Quiz: Referee Special – Wayne Barnes vs Ben O’Keeffe | Rugby Union News

This week sees the fifth episode of our new ‘Rugby Stars Quiz’. Half one hour of rugby questions; some serious, the others more light-hearted.

Two international referees go face to face in this week’s episode with Wayne Barnes dealing with Ben O’Keeffe. And it’s North versus South when it comes to hemisphere. Who will be celebrating come the last whistle?

The host is Sky Sports’ lead commentator of over 2 full decades, Miles Harrison, and that he asks the questions and keeps the contestants in balance.

Our first episode saw Wales fly-half Dan Biggar accept England hooker Jamie George, before our second saw a 2009 Lions special between former Leinster, Ireland and British and Irish Lions No 8 Jamie Heaslip and Springbok speedster, Bryan Habana.

For our third match-up, it absolutely was rugby vs cricket as Biggar and George came back to team-up and challenge England pair Jonny Bairstow and Ollie Pope, while our fourth saw a Red Roses face off, as 2019 Women’s World Player of the Year Emily Scarratt took on former team-mate Danielle Waterman.

The quiz format changes slightly for each episode. Harrison explains the rules from the beginning so that both teams are fully prepped before going in to battle. We won’t spoil the fun here, though – watch it and feel absolve to join in and play along too.

Enjoy Episode 5!