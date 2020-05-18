Rugby Stars Quiz II: Bryan Habana vs Jamie Heaslip | Rugby Union News

This week sees the second episode our new ‘Rugby Stars Quiz’. A half an hour of rugby questions; some severe, others extra light-hearted. It’s a fun-filled 30 minutes with banter and competitiveness proven aplenty.

The host is Sky Sports’ lead commentator of over 20 years, Miles Harrison, and he asks the questions and retains the contestants in test.

Our first episode noticed Wales fly-half Dan Biggar tackle England hooker Jamie George. And you may watch that one again HERE.

And this week, there is a 2009 Lions particular which sees former Leinster, Ireland and British and Irish Lions No 8 Jamie Heaslip tackle former Springbok speedster, Bryan Habana.

The quiz format adjustments barely for every episode. Harrison explains the foundations at the beginning in order that each groups are totally prepped earlier than going into battle. We will not spoil the enjoyable right here although – watch it and be happy to hitch in and play alongside too.

There’ll be loads extra to comply with too together with a Red Roses Battle and a Rugby vs Cricket model within the coming weeks.

Enjoy Episode 2!