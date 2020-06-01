Rugby Stars Quiz: Emily Scarratt vs Danielle Waterman | Rugby Union News

This week sees the fourth episode our ‘Rugby Stars Quiz’. A half an hour of rugby questions; some critical, others extra light-hearted. It’s a fun-filled 30 minutes with banter and competitiveness proven aplenty.

And up subsequent it is a Red Roses face off, as 2019 Women’s World Player of the Year Emily Scarratt takes on her former team-mate Danielle Waterman. Both gained the World Cup in 2014 however who’ll be lifting this trophy?

The host is Sky Sports’ lead commentator of over 20 years, Miles Harrison, and he asks the questions and retains the contestants in verify.

Our first episode noticed Wales fly-half Dan Biggar tackle England hooker Jamie George, earlier than our second noticed a 2009 Lions particular between former Leinster, Ireland and British and Irish Lions No 8 Jamie Heaslip and Springbok speedster, Bryan Habana.

For our third match-up, it was rugby vs cricket as Biggar and George returned to team-up and problem England pair Jonny Bairstow and Ollie Pope.

The quiz format adjustments barely for every episode. Harrison explains the foundations in the beginning in order that each groups are totally prepped earlier than going into battle. We will not spoil the enjoyable right here, although – watch it and be happy to hitch in and play alongside too.

Enjoy Episode 4!