Rugby star Sia Soliola reveals extent of his facial injures on social media

Soliola posted the extent of his injuries on Instagram, saying “at least my teeth are intact.”

Current and former rugby stars appeared in Soliola’s comments wishing the ball player a speedy recovery. Manu Vatuvei, Frank Pritchard and Michael Chee Kam were among those to publish well wishes to the injured Raiders star.

However, the devastating injury may end his season, according to the New Zealand Herald. The 33-year-old is in the final year of his contract and the injury might not obtain a chance to prove his effectiveness on the pitch again.

Without Soliola, the Raiders lost to the Melbourne Storm on Saturday 20-14. Canberra sits in seventh invest the National Rugby League with 5-0-4 record and 10 points through nine matches.

The club is four points behind 2nd place Melbourne and Parramatta Eels and five points behind the Penrith Panthers.