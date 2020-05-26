Rugby League show preview: Greg Inglis, Justin Holbrook, John Bateman, Robert Elstone | Rugby League News





Some of the largest names in Super League and NRL historical past be a part of Sky on this week’s Rugby League show

We preview Wednesday’s Rugby League show, with company together with Greg Inglis, Justin Holbrook, John Bateman, Robert Elstone, Shaun Wane and Ralph Rimmer.

Presented by Jenna Brooks, this week’s Rugby League Show is a bumper version full of among the largest names within the sport.

Out at 2pm on Wednesday, here is a flavour of what to anticipate…

In the primary a part of the show, former St Helens and present Gold Coast Titans head coach Justin Holbrook, in addition to England and Canberra Raiders’ John Bateman be a part of Jenna to debate the NRL and upcoming fixtures.

In half two, Jenna is joined by Sky Sports Rugby League duo Barrie McDermott and Jon Wells, whereas Brian Carney solely chats to Australia’s Greg Inglis forward of his transfer to the Warrington Wolves.

In half three, Super League chief government Robert Elstone joins Jenna to talk the newest on rugby league gamers serving to out in the neighborhood, and when Super League might return. Jon Wells additionally joins, giving a director of rugby angle and his ideas and experiences from a Castleford perspective.

And lastly partially 4 of the show, former Wigan Warriors and new England head coach Shaun Wane, in addition to RFL CEO Ralph Rimmer be a part of Jenna.

Tune in for all of that and extra Wednesday at 2pm!