Rugby League Ashes series will be tough to deliver, says Ralph Rimmer | Rugby League News





Rimmer is making an attempt to discover a resolution to save the Ashes series

RFL boss Ralph Rimmer says October’s Ashes series between England and Australia will be arduous to ship.

England have been due to host Australia in October for a three-Test series however with the NRL’s revised season, that appears extremely unlikely to occur.

Speaking on the Rugby League Show, Rimmer didn’t go so far as to say it has been dominated out, however stated that sacrifices had to be made.

“If I am being honest it is going to be tough,” stated Rimmer.

“We are talking to the NRL regularly. We haven’t fairly come to a conclusion but, however I believe all of us have to settle for in very troublesome occasions, some sacrifices have to be made.

“That conclusion has not fairly been finalised however hopefully I will have one thing to announce within the very close to future. The series is vital to us and to the Australians, nonetheless we do have to be life like and it’s underneath some risk.

“We are still trying to find a solution but it is going to be a tough call. We shall see how we go and we will have to do something with England at the end of the year whatever happens as we are preparing for the World Cup in 2021.

“At this moment we have plan B to plan Z – game time would be preferable but it not then certainly some time in camp together. The Super League clubs are very supportive of England’s push for the World Cup so I know they will help us.”

Rimmer additionally commented on the probability of promotion and relegation to and from Super League in 2020.

“There has been plenty of discussions as you can imagine as there are plenty of interested parties,” added Rimmer.

“Everybody puts a very coherent argument together – both Super League and the Championship. We understand the stresses and strains it puts on people and the implications of either keeping it or not keeping it.

“Ultimately it’s a RFL board choice they usually will make that call in the most effective curiosity of the sport.

“These are imperfect times and the health of the nation is at stake – that has to come first. We will find a way out of this and emerge in our 125th year very strong and be very proud of our sport again.”