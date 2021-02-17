Rudy Giuliani is no longer representing Trump, adviser says

Former President Donald Trump’s longtime personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, is “not currently representing President Trump in any legal matters,” senior Trump adviser Jason Miller told CNN. This comes as Giuliani and Trump are named in a lawsuit by a Democratic lawmaker for their alleged role in the US Capitol riots. CNN’s Jessica Schneider reports.
