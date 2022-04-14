Home Armenia Rudik Mkrtchyan. Let the relevant bodies solve only those technical problems,... Armenia Rudik Mkrtchyan. Let the relevant bodies solve only those technical problems, and we will defeat our opponents Morning: By Thomas Delong - April 14, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail Rudik Mkrtchyan. Let the relevant bodies solve only those technical problems, and we will defeat our opponents Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia Leonid Azgaldyan’s monument was vandalized Armenia “Those women did not say a resolute demand: go and sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan” ․ Lena Nazaryan |: Morning: Armenia Singapore: Making Armenia possible by IT Businessmen transferred from Russia. JAMnews |: Morning: Recent Posts Market Recap: Monday, August 16: Stocks close at highs Texas couple dies from Covid-19 while holding hands How coronavirus changed the world in three months – video | World news Derek Fisher, Gloria Govan Assist COVID-19 Workers After Postponing Wedding Dem Candidates Give Pelosi, Party Leaders a Pass on SBA Loans Most Popular The monument to the RA national hero Leonid Azgaldyan was desecrated. Ara Shahumyan "I have no doubt that specific Turkish agents are crawling in Armenia," Ara Shahumyan wrote on his Facebook page. "Hybrid war does not happen... 10 new cases of coronavirus disease have been confirmed in Armenia On April 14, 10 new cases of coronavirus disease were registered in the country. 2130 tests were performed, 6 citizens recovered. Thus, a total... “Become the change.” Ameriabank donates AMD 3 million to students who submitted innovative... Ameriabank summed up the "Become a Change" student competition with VISA payment system. "Innovative ideas projects that will be possible to implement in... Pashinyan’s speech in the National Assembly was far-sighted. Toivo Claar EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar tweeted about Nikol Pashinyan's speech in the National Assembly yesterday. "The far-sighted speech of the Prime... Either Nikolyan’s government will destroy us all, or we will all destroy Nikol’s government.... Member of the political council of the "Homeland" party Arsen Babayan wrote on his Facebook page. "Yesterday, the Nikolyan parliament finally approved the following. ...