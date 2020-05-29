Ruby Rose Teases REAL Reason For Leaving Batwoman In Emotional Instagram Post

Looks like Batwoman goes to be much more like Batman than anybody realized — as a result of we’re going to get a brand new actor in this function each couple years, too!

As you almost certainly heard, Ruby Rose shocked followers of The CW‘s extended DC superhero universe by announcing last week she was walking away from Batwoman after just one season, leaving the titular role to be recast. And now she’s FINALLY breaking her silence about it on social media!

Related: Chris Evans Started Having ‘Mini Panic Attacks’ On Set Before Captain America Role

At the time Ruby launched a really gracious, skilled assertion — which advised us completely NOTHING about why she was leaving! She wrote:

“I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season. This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles. I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created. Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success — I am truly grateful.”

But only a day later we heard this was much less a star straight up quitting and extra a mutual determination — i.e. the community was simply as wanting to half methods with the actress. A supply advised TVLine:

“It wasn’t 100-percent [Ruby’s] decision. It was a breakup. She wasn’t happy working on the show, and did that make her fun to work with? No. So everyone decided it would be in the best interests of the show, and for all concerned, if they parted ways. It just wasn’t a good fit.”

Another insider stated it was the lengthy hours of being a lead on a TV present and having to movie so removed from residence in Vancouver.

So what’s the reality? The REAL purpose for Ruby leaving? Why does she say she wasn’t completely happy??

Something tells us we’ll study extra down the road, however for now the 34-year-old is content material to tease out some actual information, saying “those who know, know” the explanations.

Along with a fan-made Instagram video displaying her onscreen moments bringing the long-lasting LGBT character to life, she wrote:

“Thank you everyone for coming on this journey. If I mentioned everyone it would be 1000 tags.. but Thank you to the cast, crew, producers and studio. It wasn’t an easy decision but those who know, know.. I didn’t want to not acknowledge everyone involved and how big this was for TV and for our community. I have stayed silent because that’s my choice for now but know I adore you all. I’m sure next season will be amazing also. Xxx *hangs up cowl and cape.”

That’s her alternative… “for now.” Very telling if you happen to ask us. And contemplating how fearless Ruby has been previously, we will’t think about she’ll preserve no matter was actually troubling her secret without end.

What do YOU assume was happening??

Ch-ch-check out Ruby’s fond farewell for your self (beneath)!

[Image via Ruby Rose/Instagram/The CW/YouTube.]