Ruby Rose talks leaving ‘Batwoman’

On Wednesday, Rose shared a compilation video of a few of her scenes from the present on Instagram. The soundtrack to the video was the Reece music, “Last Time.”
“Thank you everyone for coming on this journey,” Rose captioned the video.
“If I mentioned everyone it would be 1000 tags.. but Thank you to the cast, crew, producers and studio,” she wrote. “It wasn’t an easy decision but those who know, know..”
“I didn’t want to not acknowledge everyone involved and how big this was for TV and for our community,” she added.
“I have stayed silent because that’s my choice for now but know I adore you all,” Rose wrote. “I’m sure next season will be amazing also. Xxx *hangs up cowl and cape.”
She ended her publish with a shout out to the one that initially edited and posted the compilation video, a superfan who goes by @mysmarvel on Instagram.
CW and Warner Bros. should recast the position if it returns for a second season. (Warner Bros. and CNN share the identical father or mother firm.)
“Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best,” the three firms behind the collection stated in a joint assertion when Rose introduced her departure, including they have been “firmly committed to Batwoman’s second season and long-term future.”
Like a lot of Hollywood, the collection is at present on hiatus because of the pandemic.