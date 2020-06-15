Ruby Princess would have been assessed as medium Covid-19 risk, health official tells inquiry | Australia news

A New South Wales public health official thinks he would have assessed the Ruby Princess as being a medium Covid-19 risk ahead of the ill-fated cruise ship’s arrival in Sydney, had he considered a guideline change all through his assessment.

The ship was instead given a low-risk rating, with passengers permitted to disembark and disperse before testing unmasked there had been Covid-19 cases aboard.

South Eastern Sydney local health district’s Prof Mark Ferson was one of the health experts involved in assessing the ship’s coronavirus risk before it docked in Circular Quay in mid-March.

In written evidence to a particular commission of inquiry, Ferson thought that he would have assessed the ship as a medium risk if he considered a guideline change, including all international travel in “suspect case” criteria.

The update to Communicable Diseases Network Australia guidelines wasn’t reflected in the risk assessment form, Ferson said.

He said he had considered the Ruby Princess low risk for amount of reasons, including the number of positive Influenza A diagnoses and the truth that Covid-19 tests performed once the ship was in Wellington had return negative.

NSW Health’s communicable infection senior medical officer Dr Sean Tobin also now believes the ship should have been classified as a medium risk, the inquiry previously heard.

Tobin a week ago said health authorities had considered passengers’ onward travel, including flights home, when allowing them to disembark.

Ferson’s written evidence said in a medium-risk scenario, all passengers and crew who weren’t swabbed for Covid-19 might be permitted to disembark following the ship was boarded for health screening.

But that he told the inquiry on Monday that disembarkation wouldn’t have necessarily happened in the Ruby Princess case, if the ship was assessed as medium risk.

The professor said they didn’t want people to miss travel connections but he thought “in practice we would likely have kept the whole ship until we received the [Covid-19 test] results”.

The inquiry continues.