Ruby Princess crew member has been diagnosed with tuberculosis after coronavirus infections

New twist in case of coronavirus super-spreading cruise ship Ruby Princess as passengers are warned crew member has been diagnosed with tuberculosis
Ruby Princess passengers have been warned of a doable new an infection after a crew member was diagnosed with tuberculosis.
NSW Health despatched out an alert to all Ruby Princess passengers who had been on board the cruise ship between March 8 – 19.
The crew member is at the moment being handled in Sydney’s Royal Prince Alfred Hospital.
More to return.
