Ruby Bridges takes over Selena Gomez’s Instagram, shares new footage from 1960 school desegregation

Selena Gomez is putting her 179 million-strong Instagram following to good use.

The singer, 27, has been lending her account – the sixth most-followed on the social media platform – to prominent Black activists amid protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody. The latest to just take over @selenagomez for the afternoon? Ruby Bridges, who made history in 1960 because the first African-American student to desegregate an elementary school in the South.

“I just want to take a moment to thank Selena for this amazing opportunity to speak to you directly,” Bridges, 65, says in a video posted to Gomez’s account. “The footage that I want to give out today will not be shown prior to this. It is footage from 1960, the afternoon that I entered first grade within New Orleans.

“It will help you to understand why I think we Black and brown sisters and brothers need to stand united in this fight to save Black and brown lives. I want you to remember that it is all of our shared history. This is your legacy, too.”

‘I literally could have been George Floyd’: ‘SNL’ alum Jay Pharoah says police pulled guns on him mid-workout, knelt on his neck



Selena Gomez, left, and Ruby Bridges, right. More

The footage, an excerpt from the documentary “The Children Were Watching,” shows “the courage that our Black & Brown Families had during the civil rights movement,” Bridges says.

She added in a video caption: “Over the years I have dedicated my life to promoting tolerance and unity. During this Civil Unrest, it’s crucial we stand united to protect Black & Brown lives! We thank our sister Selena for allowing me to tell my story and bring more awareness to the importance of this moment, on this amazing platform!”