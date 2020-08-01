Rubio ‘not concerned’ about mail-in voting in Florida

“No, I’m not concerned about mail-in voting in Florida,” Rubio informed press reporters throughout the concern and address part of a teleconference run by the Trump project focused on discrediting capacity Joe Biden vice governmental choiceRep Karen Bass.

Rubio decreased to comment even more.

Rubio’s remarks come as Trump has actually actively looked for to call into question the authenticity of election outcomes, declaring that mail-in tallies will cause a “fixed,” “rigged,” and “catastrophic” election. There is no proof of extensive citizen scams in United States elections, despite how they are performed, with heavy mail balloting or with in- individualvoting

.

Rubio isn’t the only critic from Trump’s messaging on mail-invoting During a closed-door House instruction, US intelligence officials on Friday discounted the possibility of foreign nations standardizing phony tallies to interfere in the November elections, opposing Trump’s continued persistence that mail-in voting positions a considerable hazard to election security. Officials dismissed the possibility of foreign powers having the ability to interfere on a mass scale to produce and send out phony tallies to citizens and election authorities, a source stated.