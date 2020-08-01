Rubio ‘not concerned’ about mail-in voting in Florida

“No, I’m not concerned about mail-in voting in Florida,” Rubio informed press reporters throughout the concern and address part of a teleconference run by the Trump project focused on discrediting capacity Joe Biden vice governmental choiceRep Karen Bass.
Rubio decreased to comment even more.
Rubio’s remarks come as Trump has actually actively looked for to call into question the authenticity of election outcomes, declaring that mail-in tallies will cause a “fixed,” “rigged,” and “catastrophic” election. There is no proof of extensive citizen scams in United States elections, despite how they are performed, with heavy mail balloting or with in- individualvoting
.
On Friday at the White House, Trump particularly declared that foreign nations will have the ability to create tallies.
“This is going to be the greatest election disaster in history,” Trump stated.
“And by the method you men like to talk about Russia and China and other locations, they’ll have the ability to create tallies, …