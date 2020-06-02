Rubio defends Trump after criticism over St. John’s ‘photo op’

“They knew the street needed to be cleared before 7 pm curfew,” Rubio tweeted. “But they deliberately stayed to trigger police action & get the story they wanted, that “police attacked peaceful protesters.”

The criticism that Trump confronted after being photographed outdoors the church was swift. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer issued a joint assertion to name out the “photo-op.”

“Across our country, Americans are protesting for an end to the pattern of racial injustice and brutality we saw most recently in the murder of George Floyd,” the assertion learn. “Yet, at a time when our country cries out for unification, this President is ripping it apart. Tear-gassing peaceful protestors without provocation just so that the President could pose for photos outside a church dishonors every value that faith teaches us.”

The Associated Press reported that at about 6:30 p.m., regulation enforcement officers have been “aggressively forcing the protesters back “firing tear gas and deploying flash bangs into the crowd to disperse them from the park for seemingly no reason. It was a jarring scene as police in the nation’s capital forcefully cleared young men and women gathered legally in a public park on a sunny evening, all of it on live television.”

Washington D.C.’s Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted that federal police “used munitions on “peaceable protesters” a full 25 minutes earlier than the curfew. She referred to as the choice shameful.

The church caught hearth the earlier night time throughout unrest over Floyd’s demise in police custody. Trump has spoken out about Floyd’s demise and referred to as the video “horrible.” Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree homicide and the three different officers with Chauvin have been fired however not but charged.

Attorneys for Floyd’s household launched the outcomes of an unbiased post-mortem report Monday afternoon displaying that Floyd’s demise was attributable to asphyxia attributable to neck and again compression that led to a scarcity of blood circulation to the mind.

Another post-mortem, carried out by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s workplace, acknowledged that Floyd died from “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual restraint, and neck compression” whereas being restrained, Fox 9 reported. Its up to date outcomes went public Monday night.

Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden, the possible Democrat nominee to face Trump in 2020, additionally criticized the president for eradicating the protesters.

“Tonight the President of the United States used the American military to shoot peaceful protestors with rubber bullets & tear gas them. For a photo op,” Clinton mentioned. “This is a horrifying use of presidential power against our own citizens, & has no place anywhere, let alone in America. Vote.”

NPR reported that U.S. Park Police and National Guard troops have been tasked with eradicating the protesters. The report mentioned Trump stopped in entrance of the church, held up a Bible and mentioned, “We have the greatest country in the world. Keep it nice and safe.”

Trump was additionally criticized by church leaders who mentioned they weren’t conscious of the go to. Episcopal Church Presiding Bishop Michael Curry advised NPR that Trump “used a church building and the Holy Bible for partisan political purposes. This was done in a time of deep hurt and pain in our country, and his action did nothing to help us or to heal us.”

