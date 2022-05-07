Businessman Ruben Vardanyan, who applied to enter politics through the “Country of Living” party, recently attended the gatherings of OMA, the “Art of Survival” military non-governmental organization.

According to our information, Ruben Vardanyan started attending the one-week military gatherings of OMA on May 1, which is quite strange.

To our question why Ruben Vardanyan decided to take part in the OMA rallies, Mesrop Arakelyan, co-founder of the “Living Country” party, said ․ “Ruben Vardanyan always attaches importance to the combat readiness of all citizens. We must protect the borders of our homeland, no one else, therefore, first of all, it is natural to attach importance to this idea by the example of himself and his family, and there is nothing extraordinary in Mr. Vardanyan’s participation in military gatherings. “

