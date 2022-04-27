Former diplomat in diplomacy, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ruben Shakaryan is known for his close ties with artists and artists in particular. Among others, he was close to the painter Henry Elibekyan, whose portrait and property belonged to Komitas in 2019. donated to the Komitas Museum-Institute. Ruben Shakaryan also donated a marble sculpture of Komitas to the same museum.

Recently, the well-known diplomat donated another portrait of Komitas by his own Henry Elibekyan to the Komitas State Conservatory. He remembers that during a visit to Moscow, Elibekyan invited him to his studio. “He kindly gave me that picture. When I returned to Armenia, I ordered a frame and hung it in my office. “Then I decided that I should donate it to the conservatory, because it is named after Komitas,” says our interlocutor.



Ruben Shakaryan has been the Assistant to the President of the National Academy of Sciences Victor Hambardzumyan for 10 years. In a conversation with “Aravot”, Ruben Shakaryan describes Victor Hambardzumyan as one of the most famous Armenians in the world, saying that he was a kind, witty and sensitive person. Ruben Shakaryan donated a portrait of Aram Khachaturian from one of the paintings in his unique collection to the Composer’s Museum. It is now on display in the museum, and the donor’s name is mentioned in all three languages.

By the way, Ruben Shakaryan’s love for painting comes from childhood, which later became more than a hobby. He was especially fascinated by still lifes and landscapes. The diplomat has always visited museums on trips abroad, visited more than 80 countries. He also communicated with Arto Chakmakchyan, he considers him a deep personality.

Ruben Shakaryan’s artist friends love to dedicate their works to him, many have also painted his portrait. The diplomat was close to Grigor Khanjyan, Alexander Grigoryan, Vanik Sharambyan, Vladimir Sahakyan and other artists. Despite his rich biography and work experience, Ruben Shakaryan is a rather modest person. He worked for 25 years in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, worked with 9 prime ministers in different years. Ruben Shakaryan is a pure diplomat with the title of the greatest art lover.

Gohar HAKOBYAN

“Aravot” daily

26.04.2022: