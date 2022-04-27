Home Armenia Ruben Safrastyan. “From Turkey’s point of view, the normalization of diplomatic... Armenia Ruben Safrastyan. “From Turkey’s point of view, the normalization of diplomatic relations with Armenia is an opportunity to increase pressure on Armenia.” Morning By Thomas Delong - April 27, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail Ruben Safrastyan. “From Turkey’s point of view, the normalization of diplomatic relations with Armenia is an opportunity to increase pressure on Armenia.” Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia Democracy has been and will be a key value for my political party. Sona Ghazaryan in PACE | Morning Armenia He was arrested for killing his mother. The criminal case was sent to the prosecutor with an indictment Morning Armenia The NA President reminded about the constant struggle and never to be disappointed Morning Recent Posts LG Keeping Secrets About Its Velvet trademark Device Dr. Sanjay Gupta: No coronavirus task force members currently expected to be at Trump... Robert F Kennedy: Search for granddaughter and her young son “That swallow is being eaten by the political elite.” Stepan Grigoryan |: ... China is sending warplanes near Taiwan. What do they hope to gain? Most Popular At the meeting with the lawyers participating in the international conference, the Armenian Patriarch... On April 28, His Holiness His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, received in the Mother See of Holy... “We are facing fatal challenges” ․ The former Human Rights Defender of the... Former RA Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan has taken the initiative to discuss the situation in the country with the public. The public discussion on... Armen Grigoryan will meet with Ali’s assistant Haji in Brussels Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan will meet with Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Haji in Brussels on Monday,... “We need to take into account scientific justifications when saying our word in state... Today, in the conference hall of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia, President Vahagn Khachaturyan participated in the annual general... Sports food. Is it safe for health? explains the fitness trainer Aysor.am tells its readers about sports nutrition today. What is sports nutrition, to whom it is indicated or contraindicated, what you need to...