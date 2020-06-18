Ruben Neves: Wolves midfielder says it is hard to know how teams will fare after PL restart | Football News





Ruben Neves believes Wolves can finish the season well if they stick to their footballing philosophy

Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves admits it will be hard to gauge how opposing teams will respond to the Premier League’s get back after its enforced break.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are simply five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea while they prepare to face West Ham on Saturday – live on Sky Sports.

Teams have had the ability to regroup during the break in football since the Premier League was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic in March.

But Neves remains upbeat for the remainder of the campaign for Wolves – with Sheffield United and Chelsea the only sides currently in the top six they still have to play – as long as they are able to continue with the footballing philosophy which includes kept all of them in the law for a Champions League area next period.

“It’s hard to know what the teams are going to do, but we need to focus on us,” Neves advised Sky Sports News.

“We are actually [back] doing work for three or four days now, we all know what we should want to do, and that we will the actual best we could to acquire three details.

“We will maintain the same viewpoint and identification and just move game simply by game. We have West Ham very first, then we all will see where the night takes us.

“We don’t know what West Ham will do but we know what we want for the game.”

Wolves can still be eligible for a next season’s Champions League on a couple of fronts – via the Premier League or if they were to win the Europa League final.

They drew 1–1 away to Olympiakos within the first lower-leg of their Europa League round-of-16 tie, within the last few match these people played ahead of the campaign has been suspended.

But Portugal international Neves insists they can look too much to the long run as they attempt to develop another effective season in the English best division, although also chasing after European beauty.

“It’s exciting for us to know that but we can’t think about that at the moment,” he extra.

“We just need to think video game by video game because if we all do our own job within the Premier League games, we all will end up being closer to getting of which [Champions League football].

“We know we can do it but we need to work to get it. The most important thing is to keep going on our philosophy and the way we have been playing since I arrived here at the club.”