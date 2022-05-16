The Facebook post of “Legal Path” NGO President Ruben Melikyan

The arrest of the participants of the rally organized within the framework of the peaceful protest against the Turkification of Armenia is absolutely illegal. The point is that there is no minimum speed limit in Armenia, so the requirement to drive fast presented by a police officer is not only illegal, but also criminal.

Moreover, there are cases of disproportionate use of force against citizens during arrests, taking cars to the penalty square, and other disgraceful illegalities.

H. Գ. Only 22 citizens were illegally brought to the Arabkir department. I left the department after the tour, but lawyers Amram Makinyan and Manush Yesayan remained in the department to provide the necessary assistance. Lawyers work in all departments. Opposition deputies also visit all the departments. No dignified citizen brought illegally is left without attention.