Today, political and public figure Ruben Hakobyan was charged with “severe insult”. The harsh speech from the NA tribune on November 25, 2021 was taken as a basis, it was decided that there are features of “inflicting a severe insult” on the Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Lawyer Varazdat Harutyunyan told reporters that his client Ruben Hakobyan refused to testify because the criminal case was fabricated and conditioned by Hakobyan’s political orientation.

“The essence of the accusation is not clear. “How did the criminal prosecution body decide instead of the person that the insult was directed at that person? How did it decide whether it was a serious insult or not for that person?” Harutyunyan said.

The politician also expressed his opinion to the journalists, emphasizing that 90% of the population of Armenia can be charged with the same article.

“The state of our justice is very cruel. When one of the media outlets sent a question to the police, how did they react? You have to be ignorant to say so, indirectly acknowledging that it is hooligan behavior. The Human Rights Defender said on the same issue that it was a political statement. That is, the ombudsman views sexual statements as a political statement, and the respondent is appointed a defendant. “I despise such a judicial system,” said Ruben Hakobyan.