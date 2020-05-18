Ruaridh Jackson: Glasgow Warriors’ Scotland international back retires aged 32 | Rugby Union News





Ruaridh Jackson has introduced the curtain down on his profession

Scotland international Ruaridh Jackson has introduced his retirement on the age of 32.

The versatile Glasgow back’s contract expires on the finish of this season and he won’t return.

Jackson made 163 appearances for Warriors both facet of spells with Wasps and Harlequins, and performed 33 occasions for Scotland.

Jackson, who scored 499 factors for Glasgow, stated: “It has been one hell of a trip.

“I’ve been so fortunate to live out my childhood dream of playing rugby, not just professionally but for my country. It’s been a journey that has allowed me to travel the world, make some incredible friends and without doubt has given me some of the happiest days of my life.

“It shouldn’t be the fairytale ending I’ll have dreamt about, however I need to say an enormous thanks to everybody who has been a part of my 14-year journey because it has actually been an unbelievable one.

“I have achieved more than I could ever have dreamed of, but it is now time to embrace a new challenge.”