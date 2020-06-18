RSPCA ‘will make hundreds of staff redundant’ as drop in donations continues to batter charities

The RSPCA has announced it will be making one fifth of its staff redundant due to financial strain caused by the coronavirus crisis.

The UK’s biggest animal welfare charity, with over 1,600 workers, could face a shortfall of up to £25million this year, with the world wide pandemic causing a decline in charity fundraising.

It may be the latest organisation in the voluntary sector to be affected by coronavirus, with UK charities facing a collective loss of £12.4billion by the finish of the financial year.

Redundancy proposals will undoubtedly be made by RSPCA staff a few weeks, with the organisation refusing to say whether frontline animal care and protection roles will undoubtedly be affected.

RSPCA leader Chris Sherwood said: ‘We know this can be a really difficult time for our staff and the proposals we’re putting forward have not been taken lightly.

‘This is an incredibly challenging time for charities – the present crisis has exacerbated an already difficult financial situation our organisation faces.

‘We are a large animal charity offering many welfare services for pets, wildlife, farm animals and research animals both here and abroad.

‘We are the only charity with a team of inspectors across England and Wales going out 365 days per year, rescuing animals and then taking care of, treating and rehabilitating those animals, sometimes for many months on end, which can be incredibly high priced.’

The RSPCA protects thousands of abused and abandoned animals per year, while they also offer punishments to owners who do not meet their protection guidelines.

In 2018, the charity rescued 108,000 animals and rehomed nearly 40,000 these year, with 661 individuals were prosecuted for animal abuse.

Meanwhile, both the Charity Finance Group (CFG) and the Institute of Fundraising (IoF) have urged the government to review the support being given to UK charities in lockdown.

In April, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced £750million would be provided to support frontline charities, but this move has been accused of maybe not going far enough to save certain organisations.

CFG chief executive Caron Bradshaw said: ‘This isn’t in regards to the survival of the institution of charity or individual charities, nevertheless the devastating impact that this could have on those that rely on the services charities provide.’

IoF CEO Peter said: ‘The government urgently needs to review and enhance its emergency support for charities, with a further bespoke package of support, an extension to the job retention scheme specifically supporting those charitable activities which remain unable to take place, or both.’