RREAKA USB Type C to HDMI Digital AV Multiport Hub, USB-C (USB3.1) Adapter PD Charger for Nintendo Switch,Portable 4K HDMI Dock for Samsung Dex Station S10/9/8/Tab S6/S5 Travel TV Docking Station

Product Description

Samsung S8/S9 Dex Station

Nintendo Switch Portable Dock

Nintendo Switch Multiport Dock

Macbook USB Type-C Hub

Portable Small Size for traveling

Fast Transfer Speed

RREAKA Type C USB Hub For Nintendo Switch Samsung Dex Station for Galaxy S10/S8/S8+/S9/S9+/Note8/Note9,MacBook Pro/Air 2018

Samsung Dex Station Function: the monitor can be used as a computer when connect with Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8+. Cause these cell phone inside has their own operation system.

4-in-1 USB C HUB Features:

✓【1*USB Type-C Adapter】Charging laptop through Type-C female interface, up to 60W automatically adaptive.

✓【1*USB 3.0 Port】1 USB 3.0 Transfers data at superfast speeds of up to 5Gbps.

✓【1*USB 2.0 Port】1 USB 2.0 Transfers data.

✓【1*4K HDMI Video Output】Support video resolution up to 4K UHD(3840×2160) 30Hz, downward compatible with 1080P, 720P.

✓【Plug and Play】Does not require any software, drivers, or complicated installation process; just Plug and Play.

Notice:

1.For Nintendo Switch: This adapter needs extra power resource to display the game on monitor, the original power of switch is the best choice to keep you battery durable. (Check your adapter support output 15V 2.6A, because the Switch is designed to use 15V,2.6A current while you are not using the original Switch adapter.)

2.For Samsung Mobile (S8/S8+/S9/S9+):This adapter needs extra 5V power resource to display the game on monitor.

3.There are 2 version CPU Of Samsung Note8/Note9 in the market,Exynos & Snapdragon CPU.It could work with Snapdragon CPU, but it can’t work with Exynos CPU Samsung Note 8,please check with your Note8/Note9.

4.For Samung Tab S4:Please cover your Samsung original cover when connecting Samsung Tab S4 to USB C HDMI HUB for PC-like experience.

What you will get:

-RREAKA 4K HDMI USB C Adapter. -User Manual

Wide Compatiliby :

【APPLE】Macbook (2016/2017/2018);MacBook Pro(2016/2017/2018); iMac 2017,MacBook Air 2018

【Samsung】Samsung Chromebook Pro;Samsung Galaxy Book ;Samsung Galaxy Tab S4/ Samsung Galaxy Mobile S10/S9/S9 PLus / S8 / S8 Plus/Note8/Note9

【Dell】XPS13 / XPS15 /Inspiron 15 7000 / Inspiron 13 7000

【HP】Spectre 13 / Spectre X360 / ENVY 13/ ENVY X360 / HP EliteBook Folio G1

【ASUS】Chromebook Flip / ZenBook3 / ASUS ZenBook Pro/ ASus ZenBook Flip/ ASUS Transformer 3 Pro T303UA

【Google】Chrome Pixelbook

【Lenovo】Yoga 920 / 910 / 720

【Huawei 】Huawei Matebook /HuaweiMobile Mate10//P10/P20/ P20 Pro

【LG 】Mobile G6/G5/G4 / V20 / V30

etc,USB Type-C devices

Supported Systems:

Windows 10, 8, 7, Vista, XP

Mac OS X 10.6 or later

Linux 2.6.14 or Later

►【Replacement of Nintendo Switch dock]】The USB C to HDMI adapter work without additional installation or software / APP necessary. RREAKA Multiple USB C Adapter with 4K HDMI Port, USB 3.0 Port, USB 2.0, USB Type C PD Charging Port. RREAKA USB C Adapter = Nintendo Switch Dock + Samsung Dex Station + USB C Converter – Perfect support for Nintendo Switch, Samsung S8/S9+(Dex station) and more USB Type C Device.RREAKA USB-C to HDMI adapter is ready to go anywhere you want.

►【Portable Dock & Dissipate Heat】With pocket-size and Aluminium alloy light weight(1.6oz) design, you can put it into your pocket and take it to everywhere as you like and enjoy the Nintendo Switch games (1080P) or 4K vivid movies in TV mode at home or extend your Macbook laptop PPT to a 4K HD Monitor for an excellent meeting. The heat dissipation of original Nintendo Switch Dock is not so good and it makes the console hot. But use RREAKA slim HDMI adapter, you will never worry about this proble

►【Dex Station】Turn your Samsung Galaxy Note 10/S10/S10e/S8/S8+/S9/S9+/Note 8/Note9 mobile and Tab S4/S5/S5e tablet into a PC-like experience. Our USB Type C adapter allows you connect your Galaxy S9/S9+/S8/S8+/Note 8/Note9 mobile and Tab S4 tablet to a 4K monitor and keyboard,mouse for a desktop experience powered by your mobile phone. So you can turn any place into a workplace and enjoy vivid video in huge TV or monitor anywhere.

►【Work with Gamecube Controller Adapter】It works perfectly with your Switch setup which includes a gamecube adapter for smash.Just plug gamecube adapter to 2 USB ports.Now You can choose your favorite hero to battle on Nintendo Switch.

►【3 years Warranty of USB C Hub】You will get 90 days money back & worry-free 3 years warranty, and friendly customer service & technical support. We provide free replacement and return term, we will take care of all your matters within 24 hours.