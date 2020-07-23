Rozmoz Air Fryer Lid for Pressure Cooker, Turn 6QT & 8QT Electric Pressure Cooker into Air Fryer, Visualized Crispy Lid for Oil-less Air Frying Cooking, ETL Certified, with Automatic Shutoff and Overheat Protection



Keep try for our life. Keep oil-free and healthy for our cooking. Keep a new technique for our customer.



For the life: the modern design of the Rozmoz RA30 Air Fryer Lid saves space in your kitchen and reduces prep time.

For the cooking: this air fryer lid uses rapid air circulation for all-around cooking and frying which gives you a healthy and less-oil cooking.

For the technique: this air fryer lid could match most 6QT and 8QT pressure cooker, especially perfect for instant pot pressure cookers. Easy to turn your pressure cooker into air fryer.

For the safety: this air fryer lid with overheat protection and automatic shutoff gives you a security protection when cooking.

air fryer lid for pressure cooker

Benefits of the Rozmoz Air Fryer Lid:

Simple to use controls allow you to cook quickly and efficiently.

Could use in generous 6QT and 8QT capacity pressure cooker holds enough for the whole family.

The rapid air circulation system allows for faster cooking and saves energy.

Revolutionary Air Circulation Technology requires less or no oil.

Great for frying, roasting, grilling and baking.

Matches most 6qt/8qt capacity pressure cookers



Note: The Frying Basket and Steam Rack are dishwasher safe.

7 Selectable Presets (Air Fry Cooking Modes)

Rapid Air Circulation for Even Cooking

Transparent tempered glass lid with orange glow

Enough Accessories Included

Safety Protection — Automatic Shutoff

The handle of your broiler lid pauses the cooking process when it is raised. You can lift the handle up to pause cooking.

To restart the cooking process, put the handle back down until it clicks into the locked position.

More Accessories Included

This air fryer lid comes with deep basket, steam rack, food clip, silicone pad. Good for larger capacity air frying and cooking.

Visualized Transparent Lid

Transparent tempered glass lid with orange glow enables you to observe the cooking situation at any time when cooking.

Time & Temp Setting

176-400°F temp range and 0-60 minutes time range. Just set suitable temp/time of each meal according to the recipe included.

360°Hot Air Circulation Technology

Air fryer lid adopts new technology of cooking meals by 360°rapid air circulation which reduces 95% less oli and fat than traditional oil deep frying.

Prefect for 6qt & 8qt pressure cooker

This air fryer lid could match most 6QT and 8QT pressure cookers, especially perfect for instant pot pressure cookers.

Great Gift Idea

Less oil than traditional oil frying with the same crispy delicious. This air fryer is a perfect gift for anyone. A great surprise for your family and friends.

【Perfect Match 6QT & 8 QT Pressure Cooker】: The Rozmoz RA30 Air Fryer Lid adds a new function to your regular electric pressure cooker. This innovative cooking method is especially suitable for instant pot 6qt pressure cooker and 8qt pressure cooker.

【Exquisite Design & Visualized Lid】: This air fryer lid has exquisite and modern design. Transparent tempered glass lid with orange glow enables you to observe the cooking situation at any time as it cooks. Able to stop cooking at the precise moment needed without burning anything.

【Healthy Oil-free air frying】: The Rozmoz air fryer lid uses rapid air circulation for all-around cooking and frying; compared to traditional deep-frying, this method reduces fat by an astonishing 95%. Keep enjoying crispy foods that you love while maintaining a healthier diet. The included accessories allow for more diverse cooking. Great for friends and family!

【Safety Protection & Warranty】: ETL certified, this air fryer lid is equipped with overheat protection and automatic shutoff. Rozmoz air fryer lid comes with exceptional 24/7 after-sale service and a 12-month warranty.