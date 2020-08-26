Royhom Duvet Cover for Weighted Blankets 60 x 80 Inches – Removable Weighted Blanket Cover – Soft Minky Dot, Gray



Product Description

REVERSIBLE DUVET COVER

Romovable duvet cover made from a super soft velvet fabric. Fit perfectly for your weighted blanket.

KEEP IN PLACE

6 Ties to fasten with loops on the weighted inner layer to keep the weighted inner layer in place.

CARE INSTRUCTIONS

Machine wash in a gentle cycle with cold water, simply sun dry or tumble dry on low when needed, do not bleach or iron.

✔ PRODUCT SIZE: Ripple Scroll print duvet cover is designed to fit perfectly for your weighted blanket or other brands weighted blanket in size 60″ x 80″ of any weights.

✔ REMOVABLE & KEEP IN PLACE: Hidden zipper closure makes the duvet cover easy to remove & replace for spot cleaning. And the inside corner ties hold your duvet insert, quilt, blanket or comforter in place. Remember to fasten 6 strings with 6 loops on the weighted blanket to keep blanket in place.

✔ CARE INSTRUCTIONS: This duvet cover is machine washable (water temperature below 86℉) on a low, gentle setting, mild detergent no bleaching, then air dry.

✔ 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED: Any quality issue, please feel free to contact us, we will reply within 24 hours and solve the problem definitely in a satisfied way.