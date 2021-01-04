10 research firms have assigned a consensus ‘hold’ recommendation to Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) shares. The company has an average price objective of $51.88 for 1 year from brokerages.

On Monday. The company started from $50.05 on the stock market. Royalty Pharma has a $34.80 lowest in 12 months while a $56.50 highest in 12 months. Their current, quick, and leverage ratio is 7.52, 7.52, and 0.61. Additionally, their 50-day rolling average price is $43.75 along with $42.48 as their 200 days rolling average price.

According to their 14th November report, the company had a quarterly EPS earnings of $0.48 that missed the $0.59 consensus estimate by $0.11. They had quarterly revenue of $538 million that surpassed the $442.54 million estimate. Several analysts’ projections show that the company will be posting an EPS of 2.33 for the present financial year.

Market Ventures By RPRX Stock

On 20th November, Friday, the company had paid a 0.15/share to their shareholders. This indicates an annualized dividend of $0.60 along with 1.20% of dividend yield.

Zacks demoted the rating for Royalty Pharma shares to ‘hold’ from ‘buy’. UBS Group raised the rating to ‘buy’ from ‘neutral’ but they decreased the price objective of company shares to $51 from $52.

Adage Cap. Partners, major shareholder, sold off 7,301,050 RPRX shares at $43.93 worth $320,662,116. Rory Riggs, Director of the company, sold off 463,200 RPRX shares at $42 worth $19,454,400. 2.50% of RPRX stock is owned by insiders.

S&Co. purchased new holdings in the stock, owning $1,310,000 worth of shares. NEO Ivy Cap. Investment raised its stake by almost 65.5% and their own shares priced $76,000. California Teachers Retirement System bought new positions and own $6,219,000 worth of shares. Schonfeld Advisors purchased a new position, owning $1,364,000 worth of shares. Cubist Strategies increased their stake by nearly 2,364.1% and own shares priced at $2,847,000. Institutional investors own 36.37% RPRX stock.